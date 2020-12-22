Hande Erçel Is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World Beating Tuba, Demet and 3 Other Turkish Stars!

  1. Home
Published December 22nd, 2020 - 09:43 GMT
While she tops the list of beauty, her rumored bae Kerem Bürsin is ranked 38 in the most handsome men list of 2020.

According to TOP BEAUTY WORLD, Turkish actress Hande Erçel has been ranked number one in 'The 100 Most Beautiful Women Of 2020' list.

Erçel was not the only Turkish star who was nominated in the global list.

Check out female Turkish artists who were nominated in 'The 100 Most Beautiful Women Of 2020' list.

Rank 1: Hande Erçel
Category: Most Beautiful Woman

 

Rank 29: Tuba Büyüküstün
Category: Golden Face / Hall of Fame

 

Rank 45: Fahriye Evcen
Category: Golden Faceline

 

Rank 75: Demet Özdemir
Category: Glamour Irrisistable

 

Rank 83: Elçin Sangu
Category: Charming Woman

 

Rank 89: Neslihan Atagül
Category: Turkish TV Icon

8 Turkish Male Celebrities Make it to the 100 Most Handsome Men of 2020 List.. Check Them Out

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

