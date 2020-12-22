Hande Erçel Is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World Beating Tuba, Demet and 3 Other Turkish Stars!

While she tops the list of beauty, her rumored bae Kerem Bürsin is ranked 38 in the most handsome men list of 2020.

According to TOP BEAUTY WORLD, Turkish actress Hande Erçel has been ranked number one in 'The 100 Most Beautiful Women Of 2020' list.

Erçel was not the only Turkish star who was nominated in the global list.

Check out female Turkish artists who were nominated in 'The 100 Most Beautiful Women Of 2020' list.

Rank 1: Hande Erçel

Category: Most Beautiful Woman

Rank 29: Tuba Büyüküstün

Category: Golden Face / Hall of Fame



Rank 45: Fahriye Evcen

Category: Golden Faceline



Rank 75: Demet Özdemir

Category: Glamour Irrisistable



Rank 83: Elçin Sangu

Category: Charming Woman



Rank 89: Neslihan Atagül

Category: Turkish TV Icon

