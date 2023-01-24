Hande is dating a businessman?

ALBAWABA - Despite previously denying the news, Turkish actress Hande Erçel is still the talk of social media as new evidence emerges claiming she is dating a new man.

In a new video that trended on social media, especially Twitter, Turkish actress Hande Erçel can be seen with Turkish businessman, Hakan Sabanci in a public place.

Hande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı, who were allegedly in love, seen together.#HakanSabancı #HandeErçel

The media sources added that Erçel and Sabanci spend most of their time together, and even the businessman spends most of his time at Erçel's house, but they try to stay away from the press.

Earlier, the Turkish actress shared that there is no new man in her life, however, now, things might be different as social media pages are full of speculations.