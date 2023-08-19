Hande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı attend a wedding while Kerem Bürsin admitted to hospital

ALBAWABA - Turkish couple Hande Erçel and Hakan Sabancı are getting more and more serious with their relationship, and now they are making more official public appearances together.

Yesterday, Turkish actress Hande Erçel, 29, and her boyfriend Hakan Sabancı, 32 have attended a high profile wedding of Yasemin Taciroğlu, one of the well-known names of the high society.

The famous couple cut off their holiday in New York and returned to home country to attended the wedding of Yasemin Taciroğlu.

Putting Hande Erçel's elegance aside, the harmony of the couple did not go unnoticed.

Erçel and Sabancı were the most stylish of the night, and Hande Erçel did not waste any minute to share her outfit details with her 30.9 million followers on Instagram.

The star of Sen Çal Kapımı flaunted a black and navy dress by HAKAAN YILDIRIM. Her beautiful makeup was done by makeup artist Ali Riza Ozdemir, and her hair by Nesrin Can while stylist Nilay Meral took care of her look.

The beautiful actress captioned the post with "I have missed itttt."

Another name attending the wedding was Hadise, who left her mark on the night with her elegance.

Hadise attracted all the attention with her preferred sequined dress.

Kerem Bürsin admitted to hospital

It was learned that Kerem Bürsin, star of Ya Çok Seversen (translated to: What if you love too much), was taken to the hospital.

The handsome actor felt tired and had a fever yesterday on the set of Ya Çok Seversen. Then he was taken to the hospital and an infection was detected in his body.

According to journalist Birsen Altuntaş; Kerem Bürsin stayed in the hospital yesterday. It has been learned that the actor, who feels good today, will rest in the hospital for one more day, and then he will go back to work.