Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel relationship in 2023 from fans' side

ALBAWABA - Where does Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel relationship stand in 2023?

Although the love story between former Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel has ended in 2022, fans of the couple, who call themselves HanKer, cannot get over this fact and still share their opinion about the ended romance up until today.

One fan called @ranaaaMmm has tweeted an old video of the couple and commented: "My eyes dive into the old, What can they do, I miss them so much."

Meanwhile, tweep @babyci007 shared a kissing video of Hande and Kerem and captioned it with: "Be patient and you will see that the sun always shines above the dark clouds."

As for Twitter user @DTCahill, she called the couple's love with a series of pictures and commented with C.S. Lewis's quote:

"If you love deeply, you're going to get hurt badly. But it's still worth it.”

@DTCahill also assumed how is it going to be like if Kerem and Hande are still together. She tweeted:

"If #HanKer were together, K wouldn’t be in #YaCokSeversen.

Doing it may be most hurtful thing K could do to H. He’s saying to H & fans that #SCK was just another dizi. And it means nothing.

Don’t think I’m alone but I liked #HanKer better together than them now separately."

Responding to this tweet, @BigFryMedia wrote:

"Feel the same. I too liked #Hanker better together than are who they are now separately. Don’t recognize them now.

Hande is now so narcissistic with IG selfies constantly and Kerem’s 24/7 social media ego liking every tweet that says he’s great."

Feel the same. I too liked #Hanker better together than are who they are now separately. Don’t recognize them now.



Hande is now so narcissistic with IG selfies constantly and Kerem’s 24/7 social media ego liking every tweet that says he’s great. 🤮 https://t.co/6lwWEQGL14 — BigFry Social Media (@BigFryMedia) July 10, 2023

Yesterday on YouTube, an account named @Mr.Magazine posted a video of the couple and titled it "Hande Ercel finally kissed Kerem Bürsin!"

One commentator named @apomisemahammedd9195 was so sad that the romance between the couple has ended. He wrote:

"We hope for this because we are eagerly awaiting reconciliation, and they must go live and we welcome and celebrate them to come back again. The best two in Turkey and they fit to be a couple. The love between them is really strong. Hande and Kerem really loved each other. We aim for their reconciliation, we love you."