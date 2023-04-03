Hande Erçel attends Nishane dinner in Milan

ALBAWABA - Beloved actress, Turkish actress Hande Erçel attended a dinner for Nishane perfume.

Turkish actress Hande Erçel attended a dinner in Milan, Italy in honor of a launch of a new perfume for the brand Nishane.

The star donned a sexy black jumpsuit with a very low v-cut that showed off her figure and accessorized with a small black handbag from Yves Saint Laurent.

Erçel let her long black her behind her shoulders and showed off the backless design of her black outfit.

The Turkish star took to her Instagram account to document her trip to Milan, as she posted pictures from the Nishane dinner and videos of her walking down the streets of Italy.

She captioned the post: "Thank you Milan and Nishane."

