Hande Erçel Dances to Amro Diab

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel surprised all her followers, by dancing and swaying to the tune of the famous Egyptian artist Amr Diab's song.

The Turkish actress appeared in the video while listening to Amr Diab's song ''Tamalli Maak'', Hande looked enjoying her time as she interacted and danced with the song.

And Amr Diab took to his Instagram account to share the video on his story adding a heart and a baby chicken emerging from a cracked egg emoji.

This comes after Hande was recently insulted by an interviewer who asked her if she had underwent plastic surgeries.

Hande Erçel doğum günü partisi çıkışı “estetik” sorusuna çok sinirlendi: “Öyle bir şey olmadığını biliyorsunuz…” pic.twitter.com/4Rwc8rLRdg — 2.Sayfaofficial (@MugeVeGulsen) November 26, 2022

In response, Hande was extremely offended by the journalist's question, and got angry at him.

She told him: ''This is a very strange question, I had a beautiful night, and you ruined it with an absurd question, this conversation would have been nicer, and of course not, I have not done any plastic surgeries''.

By Alexandra Abumuhor