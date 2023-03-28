Hande Erçel has more fans than Demet Özdemir

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel is said to have a much bigger fan base than Turkish actress Demet Özdemir.

Turkish Journalist, Birsen Altuntaş just revealed that Turkish actress Hande Erçel has double the followers Demet Özdemir has.

Altuntaş shared the news on her website, stating that the pair have not reconciled after an apparent feud between them, while also sharing that Erçel has reached 30 million followers on Instagram. Özdemir has 15.6 million followers.

Almost a year ago, Demet Özdemir, who is affiliated with the same management company 'Letişim' as Hande Erçel, came to the agenda with the allegations that she was angry that all job offers were made to Erçel. Demet Özdemir stopped following Hande Erçel on social media after the crisis.

It was said that Disney+ made an agreement with Erçel for a new project. Demet Özdemir unfollowed Hande Erçel on Instagram because she was jealous of her.