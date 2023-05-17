Hande Erçel, Kerem Bürsin celebrate daughter's birthday

ALBAWABA - Turkish starts Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin have celebrated the birthday of Maya Başol, the 8-year-old girl who played their daughter in the Turkish series "Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air)."

Maya Başol joined the cast of the Turkish series in which Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin started between the years of 2020 and 2021.

In a special, separate Instagram stories, Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin celebrated the young actress Maya.

Kerem Bürsin posted a photo of himself and Maya Başol from the set of the famous Turkish series Sen Çal Kapımı and wrote: "I love you so much!"

Meanwhile, Hande Erçel posted a photo from one of the video calls with the young actress Maya Başol and celebrated her birthday and wrote in Turkish: "I love you very much."

Maya Başol, born on May 16, 2015, has over 2. million followers on Instagram. She shared a post celebrating her birthday on Tuesday as she turned 8 years. She gained her wide famous after joining the cast of You Knock On My Door along with the superstars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin.

Shortly after the beginning of the Turkish series "You Knock On My Door," Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin announced the beginning of their love and they were the most famous, modern couple that time.

However, their relationship fails and the broke up months after getting together despite following rumors that the couple got back together.