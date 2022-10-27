Video: Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin back together?

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin called it quits at the beginning of 2022.

The couple met on the set of Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) in 2020 and rumors of their off-screen relationship quickly became the talk of the town.

And now, the duo have been spotted out together for the first time since their break up at a cafe where they were ordering their morning coffee.

Earlier, when Kerem left the premier for the movie 'Eflâtun' at Bosphorus Film Festival, the press asked Bürsin if he and Turkish star Hande had gotten back together, and Kerem Bürsin replied: 'Lets not talk about that now'.

However, with their latest public appearance together, some fans believed it was just a normal outing, and that it might not mean that the pair are back together.

Kerem has been in contact with his ex-girlfriend Hande, as previously he had called her to check up on her after her sister's daughter who is 4 years old got diagnosed with cancer, Kerem told the media: 'Of course I called Hande to check up on everything, we have been in touch.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor

