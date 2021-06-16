Is Hande Erçel Naked in This Picture?! Check out Kerem Bürsin’s Comment

Hande Erçel has recently published a very seductive photo on Instagram that made Internet users feel hot!

Everyone, including Kerem Bürsin, is delighted with her beauty! Her photo broke the records of popularity.

Hande Erçel is a star known from the series "Black Pearl", "Love Skirmishes" and "Sen Çal Kapımı".

Her Instagram account is very popular. Hande is the most followed female Turkish actress with 22.3 million followers.

Now the Turkish actress has delighted her fans. She published a photo from the recent photoshoot she underwent with Vogue Türkiye.

Many fans thought that Hande Erçel was posing naked in the picture, but in fact, the beautiful actress was wearing a nude bikini that is close to the color of her skin.

In just 6 hours, this phot received over 1.5 million likes.

And since two days, the picture received 2.2 million likes and 19.5K comments from around the globe, with one commentator who we know, it's her boyfriend Kerem Bürsin.

The star was impressed with Hande's bold picture, as he wrote her name in the comments next to three fire emojis.