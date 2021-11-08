Hande Erçel Says the Most Romantic Thing About Kerem Bürsin

The protagonist of 'Love Is In The Air' is in a moment of reflection on her career.

Hande Erçel has been chaining roles in Turkey's most popular soap operas for years.

The actress has starred in Hayat: Love Without Words and Günesin Kizlari, which have taken her to the top of the television industry in her country.

In 2020, Love Is In The Air made a difference and boosted her fame to an international level. The actress has now stepped on the brakes and is in a moment of reflection.

With no long days of filming or characters to focus on, Erçel focuses on training her acting skills and improving her English, for which, according to Turkish media, she will move to the United States soon.

In this state of rest, she has had an interview with InStyle Turkey, where she has been able to stop to reflect on the last professional milestones she has experienced and some keys to her career.

Of course, she has talked about her relationship with Kerem Bürsin on the set of Sen Çal Kapımı and defined him as a perfect partner, with whom he understood her without the need for words.

"After spending a lot of time together, Kerem has become someone who really knows me. I am very lucky to have a partner who knows me like this. After a while, we understood each other without needing to speak."

"Of course, it is reflected on the screen in some way. Our harmony as partners has an effect on the series. But I think the biggest reason why the series has been so successful is that it has been a project in which the team has worked so sincerely, with all his heart, day and night," adds Erçel.

In 2020, she was voted the most beautiful woman in the world. She has received several awards for her beauty, is the image of several brands, and is used to attract attention with her physique, something that is not important to her.

"Beauty is a relative concept. More than the aesthetics of a person, what matters most to me is their state, attitude, way of seeing life and energy. I hope to see women from all sectors being able to dress as they want, in a physical form with which they feel good, can go without makeup and are not judged by anyone," she says in the interview.

The actress has 25 million followers on her Instagram account. Far from overwhelming her, Erçel uses it in favor of what she believes to be correct.

"Social networks are one of the most powerful tools we have right now. The high number of followers leads me to pay more attention and be more careful with each publication," she confesses in the interview, "When my posts reach the necessary places and they create support, touch someone's life and help them, it's the place where I feel the power of social media and fame."

No matter how famous she is, for many millions of followers who encourage her on her Instagram periphery and for very good international offers that are made to her, the actress continues to maintain her pillars in her closest environment. For her, her greatest inspiration continues to be her mother, who passed away from cancer in early 2019.

"The woman who inspires me the most in the world is my mother. She is the one who always motivates me to be a better person. She is my greatest inspiration. I learned to stand up, to strive, to love a lot, to give unconditionally, to work hard, and shine as if I worked for her. I always try to make her proud and dedicate my achievements and happy moments to her", Erçel confesses emotionally.