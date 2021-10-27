Pictures of Hande Erçel in New York.. But Where Is Kerem Bürsin?!

Hande Erçel is officially in New York City.

18 hour ago, Turkish actress Hande Erçel has posted a series of Stories on Instagram where she was surrounded by sky-high towers in a cloudy city that reminisces the architecture of New York City and American metropolises, but without revealing her location.

In the footage, Hande sported a white tank top and paired it with red pants as she goofed around in the video she shared with her 25 million followers.

And a few hours ago, star of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door / Love Is In The Air) Hande Erçel has officially confirmed her location to be in New York City.

Erçel posted a photo album on Instagram and captioned it with the hashtag '#newyork' adding a black love heart emoji.

For the NY post, Hande Erçel embraced he edgy fashion sense by sporting hot shorts paired with zebra pattern high neck blouse, and finished the look with a long leather coat and dark blue nail polish.

The star who embodied Eda Yıldız in Sen Çal Kapımı made sure to display New York city's famous skyline as she changed poses in every picture.

Is Kerem Bürsin With Hande Erçel in America?

In the pictures shared by Erçel, Kerem Bürsin was no where seen with her, suggesting that he has not travelled with her yet.

Two days ago, Hande told the press that she's going on a trip to the States, and confirmed that Kerem will join her as she described the US as his "home".

Based on Erçel's previous statements, Kerem is going to travel to the United States, but it looks like he will follow Hande later on after he finishes what he currently has in hand in Turkey.

Reason Behind Hande Erçel Trip to America

Last August, it was learned that Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin were planning for a three-month vacation to America for several purposes, such as Hande attending trainings in Los Angeles, the heart of Hollywood, including English language classes, 'advanced acting' and 'personal development' trainings by American acting coach, Lori Lively.

According to SacitAslan.com, Hande Erçel said at the time: