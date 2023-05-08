Hani Mitwasi talks fatherhood with Albawaba

ALBAWABA - Jordanian singer Hani Mitwasi had a chat with Albawaba's Alexandra Abumuhor and opened up about living abroad and raising his children.

The singer who is famous for his hit song Ya Mohra, returned to the stage on the weekend as he performed at Jordan's biggest summer festival, Summer Jam.

During the interview with Alexandra Abumuhor, Mitwasi who has been living in Manchester United Kingdom with his wife and kids revealed that soon, he is returning to Jordan to continue his music career.

While talking about his absence from the music scene Mitwasi shared: "In the last 7 years of my life, it has been a fatherhood stage, me spending time abroad was with my family, me being away from the music scene was a responsibility, because, for me, my family is my priority."

"At this point in my life, I am done with the initial upbringing of my children and now, I can finally return to the music scene, strongly."

He went on to talk about his daily routine while living in the United Kingdom, Mitwasi said: "I am living in the U.K., but I am technically not there, I stay at home with my family, I sleep with the kids, I wake up with them, I take care of them."

"This is very important to me, especially during their childhood, my eldest, Jamal, is 7 years old, the middle one, Jad is 4 years old, and the youngest, Adam is now 2 years old."

"My kids now got a bit older, they don't need as much attention as they needed when they were younger, it was a hard stage, for me, I see fatherhood as something that is not easy, whoever says it's easy is maybe not giving it their all, or they are giving the responsibility to someone else."

"Raising kids is a full-time job, for me what was important is that they grew up while I was around them, now, my kids are older, they can play on their own, manage on their own, now it's getting easier."

Abumuhor asked: "Did you quit music during your time in the U.K.? or did you manage to find time for it?"

Hani replied: "I wake up at 6:00 a.m., I change diapers, I feed the kids, I give them their showers, I clean, I do everything, to help around my wife who is studying and working, meanwhile, because I want something so bad, I work on it, I enhanced my knowledge in audio engineering and music distribution."

"My day ends when I put my kids to sleep at 8:00 p.m., after that, I start working, learning, and watching tutorials because I want to do better, If I kept giving myself excuses to not work on myself, whether it's because of the kids or me living abroad, I would end up losing my career."

"Nothing you go for goes to waste," he added.

Abumuhor asked if he would ever think of including his kids in his music and projects, and he was quick to reply: "No, it's not necessary, for example, if my kids are in the mood to play instruments, I let them experiment it themselves with no pressure."

Explaining that he believes someone should go for the things they love because they want to, and because they have the passion for it, and not just because they feel like it and want to fit in.

"If I gave my kids a spoon of gold, or should I say in an easy way, they will lose interest quickly, for me, I believe that if my kids want to play instruments, I teach them a bit, without much attention, that way, they will be more curious, and may want to learn more."

He added: "I want them to ask for it, just because I am a musician it doesn't give me the right to enforce music on them, they will learn it, but it won't be in a passion sense, it would be as if it was something that is there, and not very important."

Abumuhor asked the father of three: "Will you ever support your kids if they want to enter the music industry or would you prefer them to choose a different career?"

Mitwasi, 40, said: "I would support them if they wanted to do whatever it is, they can be anything they want in the world, I would support them endlessly, even if it was something out of this world and unusual. My role as a father is to enlighten them."

He ended the topic by saying that he believes in passion, as long as his kids are doing something they are passionate about, he shared: "That's great, that's awesome, I don't want them to pursue music just to be like their father, or for fame, or to fit in, they have to be passionate about it."

"Nothing is easy, you have to work hard and you will face many obstacles, and that is why you have to pursue a career with something you love."

He went on to talk about how he improved his musical skills in every direction possible, he explained: "During COVID-19, I managed to be able to finish a whole project on my own, production, writing, melody, audio engineering and music distribution. I now can finish my own thing."

"It would be pure Hani Mitwasi." Abumuhor replied.

The singer revealed that he is working on many new projects that are set for release soon.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor