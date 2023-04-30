  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Summer Jam Jordan returns with Myriam Fares

Summer Jam Jordan returns with Myriam Fares

Published April 30th, 2023 - 08:56 GMT
Summer Jam Jordan returns with Myriam Fares
The event is organized by Jordanian event planner, Jalal Halaweh

ALBAWABA - Jordan's annual event Summer Jam returns with the biggest stars taking the stage. 

Summer Jam celebrates the beginning of summer by enjoying 12 hours of non-stop music with innovative themes every year, and this year, its jungle theme.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Summer jam (@summerjamjo)

The event, which will take place at Dunes Club in Amman will feature 7 performers.

Queen of the stage, Myriam Fares. 

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares will hit the stage at 10:00 pm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares)

Saifamee

Saifamee will begin his performance at 2:45 pm. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAIFAMEE (@saifamee)

Saif Safadi

Musical artist, Saif Safadi will perform at Summer Jam at 5:45 pm. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAIF SAFADI (@safadisaif)

Jadal Band 

Jordanian rock band, Jadal will kick off their performance at 7:00 pm. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Summer jam (@summerjamjo)


 

Octave Band and Hani Mitwasi 

Jordanian singer-musician Hani Mitwasi will perform alongside rising band, Octave band at 8:30 pm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Octave (@octaveband.jo)

 

Mohamed Saleh

Egyptian artist Mohamed Saleh will take the stage at 3:45 pm. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Summer jam (@summerjamjo)

 

The event is organized by Jordanian event planner, Jalal Halaweh, Halweh's passion for creating memorable experiences has led him to organize and manage numerous successful events, from corporate conferences to music festivals.

But Halaweh's favorite festival, is Summer Jam which he has been able to launch five versions so far, with the sixth on the way, and Summer Jam is now a highly anticipated annual event.

 

Tags:SUMMER JAMHani MitwasiMyriam Fares

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...