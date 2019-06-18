'Hanin' Nelly Makdessy Crosses 1 Million Views in a Week

A week after its release, Nelly Makdessi's cover for the song "Haneen" exceeded one million views on her official Youtube channel.





The song was chosen by Nelly from the late Warda Al-Jazairia discography. It is composed by the Baligh Hamdi and its lyrics are by Mohamed Abdel Wahab.

The new music video was filmed in Beirut with director Bashir Lagosis and it topped Youtube trending charts in Egypt, as Egyptians and social media users interacted with Nelly's step to renew the song during the past week through their comments.

In another story, Nelly began preparations for more than one project to be announced soon.