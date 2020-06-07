Is Hany Shaker Infected With Coronavirus?

The Syndicate of Musicians in Egypt did not refrain from responding to what was raised over the past hours, about the infection of singer Hany Shaker, captain of musicians, with Coronavirus.

Maestro Ahmed Ramadan, Secretary General of the Syndicate of Musical Professions, denied that Hany Shaker was infected with the virus, stressing that these reports are completely false.

Ramadan, in a telephone interview with the TeN channel, said that Shaker is in good health and has not complained of any complications during the recent period, and the same is true for his family members.

He emphasized that the Hany is resuming his work normally, as he is keen to overcome difficulties and obstacles faced by union members following the wake of Coronavirus crisis.

The General Secretary of the Syndicate of Musical Professions pointed out that the Syndicate has not received news of any of its members being infected with the new virus, since the beginning of the epidemic until now.