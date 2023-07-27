Happy Birthday! Kevin Spacey weeps after judge's court decision

ALBAWABA - Kevin Spacey cleared of sexually assaulting four men.

Kevin Spacey got emotional in court after he was declared innocent and was cleared of all charges in his sexual assault trial in London.

After the judge's decision, Spacey said he felt grateful and humbled and thanked the jury. Spacey was declared not guilty of nine sexual offense charges against four men between 2001 to 2013.

He thanked the jury: "I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision," he said.

"I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all of those who took care of us every single day."

The actor was in tears as he was cleared of all offenses on the same day as his 64th birthday.

The alleged male victims are in their 30s and 40s, and revealed that the assault took place in the United Kingdom in 2005, 2008, and 2013.

During that time, the House of Cards actor has been accused of sexually assaulting over 12 men, including young teenagers.

Among the past accusers was actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that the actor sexually assaulted him when he was just 14 years old, shortly after, Kevin Spacey came out as gay, which was later considered as a way to push away the rumors of the accusations.

Amid all of the accusations, Netflix cancelled their contract with the actor which resulted them in dropping him from his famous series 'House of Cards.'

The two-time Oscar winner is well known for starring in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty, and Baby Driver.