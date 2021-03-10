Happy Couple! Burak Deniz Shares This Photo With Girlfriend Didem Soydan Denying Alleged Rift

Turkish actor Burak Deniz has indirectly responded to reports which stated that he and girlfriend Didem Soydan have broken up.

In the past few weeks, Turkish media reported that Didem Soydan was furious with Burak Deniz and feeling jealous because of his co-actress Alina Boz.

The picture Burak posted came as a debunk of those allegations.

The happy couple were horseback riding, as Burak rode a black horse while Didem's horse was brown.

The Turkish actor joked as he captioned the pictured by saying "Boo", adding love heart and red rose emojis.

Deniz does not share much about his private life on Instagram, but he broke this rule for his new bae.

Didem Soydan has been recently seen in Nişantaşı Neighbourhood in Istanbul, and commented on her relationship by saying: “I am with Burak, we are happy.”

Many websites have reported that this is the first picture Burak Deniz shares with Didem Soydan.

In fact, this is the second image, as the first image has been shared by Burak on October 2020.

Didem's face wasn't clear in the picture, but Deniz made sure to tag her.

He also hinted of his love to her by captioning the image: 'From a wonderful night to a warm moment, that is what's this is shot is about :)) It's good to have you here.'