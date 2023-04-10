  1. Home
Happy Easter from your favorite celebrities

Published April 10th, 2023 - 11:30 GMT
Here is how some celebrities are celebrating Easter week
Here is how some celebrities are celebrating Easter week

ALBAWABA - On this holiday, it is traditional to collect colored Easter eggs, spend time with family and loved ones.

Here is how some celebrities are celebrating Easter week. 

1. Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

2. Khloe Kardashian

3. Heidi Klum

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

4. Kylie Jenner 

5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

6. Mariah Carey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

7. Hailey Bieber

8. Keke Palmer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

9. Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson

10. Madonna

 

Tags: Easter Celebrities

