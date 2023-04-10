Happy Easter from your favorite celebrities

ALBAWABA - On this holiday, it is traditional to collect colored Easter eggs, spend time with family and loved ones.

Here is how some celebrities are celebrating Easter week.

1. Priyanka Chopra

2. Khloe Kardashian

3. Heidi Klum

4. Kylie Jenner

5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

6. Mariah Carey

7. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber via Instagram Story

(April 9, 2023)



Happy Easter💛🐣 pic.twitter.com/unewQlv9bJ — Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) April 9, 2023

8. Keke Palmer

9. Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson

martha stewart, pete davidson, and chase sui wonders hanging out this easter weekend pic.twitter.com/PRR5ERDl42 — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) April 9, 2023

10. Madonna