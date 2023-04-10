Happy Easter from your favorite celebrities

ALBAWABA - On this holiday, it is traditional to collect colored Easter eggs, spend time with family and loved ones.
Here is how some celebrities are celebrating Easter week.
1. Priyanka Chopra
2. Khloe Kardashian
3. Heidi Klum
4. Kylie Jenner
5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
6. Mariah Carey
7. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber via Instagram Story— Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) April 9, 2023
(April 9, 2023)
Happy Easter💛🐣 pic.twitter.com/unewQlv9bJ
8. Keke Palmer
9. Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson
martha stewart, pete davidson, and chase sui wonders hanging out this easter weekend pic.twitter.com/PRR5ERDl42— best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) April 9, 2023
10. Madonna
MADONNA and the fam wishing us Happy Easter , looking fab of course and the kids are beautiful 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/AZmHFv40P6— MadonnaGreece (@MadonnaGreece) April 9, 2023
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)