Harley Quinn Returns in The First 'Birds of Prey' Poster

The colorful poster, released Tuesday, features Harley Quinn posing as the other DC Comics characters from the film fly around her head using wings.





Harley Quinn also has the words "Mind over mayhem" written across her neck in pink.

The cast of characters making an apperance include Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya ( Rosie Perez), Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).

Birds of Prey, from director Cathy Yan, is set to arrive in theaters Feb. 7. Warner Bros. placed a brief teaser of the film in front of It Chapter Two, however, the clip has not been released online.

Birds of Prey is based on the comic book series of the same name which normally features an all-female team of crimefighters in Gotham City. The film will follow Harley Quinn as she teams up with Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya to help protect Cassandra Cain from Black Mask, a villainous crime lord.

DC Comics is set to launch a new Birds of Prey comic book series Oct. 30 that features Harley Quinn on the team. Brian Azzarello is writing the project with art by Emanuela Lupacchino.