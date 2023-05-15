Harry and Meghan go for sushi with Cameron Diaz

ALBAWABA - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted out for Sushi date.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a sushi date together for the first time after King Charles III's coronation.

According to sources and eyewitnesses, the couple was accompanied by Hollywood stars, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz her husband, and Benji Madden.

Prince Harry accompanied his wife Meghan at a lavish Sushi Bar in Santa Barbara, paparazzi managed to take snaps of the outing and pictures spread on Twitter.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy star-studded date🥰 that they are living their life to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/iLhihl12Gl — Queen Nefretiti (@6fmd8djff9) May 14, 2023

This marks the first public outing for the couple after the coronation.