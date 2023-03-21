  1. Home
Harry potter actor Paul Grant dies

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 21st, 2023 - 09:45 GMT
Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies.
He is survived by his girlfriend Maria
Highlights
- Paul Grant, who starred in Star Wars and Harry Potter, collapsed outside a London train station last week and died Monday at the age of 56.

ALBAWABA - Paul Grant died at the age of 56 on Monday. 

Star wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant collapsed outside King's Cross train station in London on Thursday afternoon, and pronounced dead on Monday. 

Grant was pronounced brain dead after collapsing. The cause of death has not been disclosed. 

The actor had played an Ewok in Return of The Jedi, and starred as a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. 

Grant's daughter shared in a statement to Sky News: "I'm heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away ... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."

He is survived by his girlfriend Maria, two daughters and a son.

