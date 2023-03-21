ALBAWABA - Paul Grant died at the age of 56 on Monday.

Star wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant collapsed outside King's Cross train station in London on Thursday afternoon, and pronounced dead on Monday.

According to his family members, police discovered the actor collapsed outside Kings' Cross station on Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/4ysd9EGvLq — Glitter Of The World 💯 (@Glitterblog9) March 20, 2023

Grant was pronounced brain dead after collapsing. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies age 56, he played a fantastic Goblin role 🧌 pic.twitter.com/uIeyde9wX3 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) March 20, 2023

The actor had played an Ewok in Return of The Jedi, and starred as a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Grant's daughter shared in a statement to Sky News: "I'm heartbroken ... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away ... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."

He is survived by his girlfriend Maria, two daughters and a son.