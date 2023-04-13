  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Harry Potter is being rebooted into a series

Harry Potter is being rebooted into a series

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 13th, 2023 - 09:58 GMT
Harry Potter is being rebooted into a series
Harry Potter franchise will be transformed into a series.

ALBAWABA - The Harry Potter franchise will be transformed into a series.

The Harry Potter movies, which are based on book series will now be in the form of a TV series and will air on HBO Max.

The new series will be executive produced by British author, J. K. Rowling, however, the original cast will not make a return, and an entirely new cast will be featured in the upcoming production. 

The official Twitter page for HBO shared: "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax"

 

Tags:Harry PotterHBO MaxJ. K. Rowling

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...