Harry Potter is being rebooted into a series

ALBAWABA - The Harry Potter franchise will be transformed into a series.
The Harry Potter movies, which are based on book series will now be in the form of a TV series and will air on HBO Max.
The new series will be executive produced by British author, J. K. Rowling, however, the original cast will not make a return, and an entirely new cast will be featured in the upcoming production.
Your Hogwarts letter is here.— HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023
Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch
The official Twitter page for HBO shared: "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax"
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)