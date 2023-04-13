Harry Potter is being rebooted into a series

ALBAWABA - The Harry Potter franchise will be transformed into a series.

The Harry Potter movies, which are based on book series will now be in the form of a TV series and will air on HBO Max.

The new series will be executive produced by British author, J. K. Rowling, however, the original cast will not make a return, and an entirely new cast will be featured in the upcoming production.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The official Twitter page for HBO shared: "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax"