Harry Potter to the Rescue! Nancy Ajram's Husband Breaks His Silence After Killing an Armed Thief

Dr. Fadi Al-Hachem, husband of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, broke his silence for the first time after defending his house and family from an armed thief named Mohammed Al-Mousa.

Fadi shared a post with his 236k followers on Instagram after the incident, referencing a quote by British author J. K. Rowling, writer of the fantasy novel series Harry Potter.

The quote read:

“Enter, stranger, but take heed

Of what awaits the sin of greed,

For those who take, but do not earn,

Must pay most dearly in their turn.

So if you seek beneath our floors

A treasure that was never yours,

Thief, you have been warned, beware

Of finding more than treasure there.”

Al-Hachem has been under serious investigations in light of widespread controversy over his firing a gun and killing a thief with nearly 18 bullets. He was being accused of already knowing the victim, but this turned out to be a false accusation.