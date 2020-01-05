Shocking Video of Nancy Ajram's Husband Shooting the Thief.. Seconds Before He Entered Their Daughters' Bedroom!

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram's villa was attacked by an armed young man, who is being described as a Syrian national born in 1989.

Nancy's husband, Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem, killed the intruder in order to defend his family, especially that the robber was heading to their daughters' bedroom.

A video spread just moments ago revealing the moment the thief stormed the villa and Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem killing him, as Al-Hashem's voice can be heard explaining the truth of what happened.

According to the video and Nancy Ajram's husband's statements, the thief broke into the house trying to find something to steal.

Dr. Al-Hashem was surprised when he saw him and tried to throw a chair at him, as the robber raises his weapon to the doctor's face after finding Nancy's wallet. By now her husband begins negotiating with him, and the thief asked for money and gold.

At this point, Ajram's husband goes to collect the money, the three guards enter, and the thief raises the weapon to their faces, then he escapes to the girls' bedroom.

Here Fadi intervenes and comments that, when he realized that the robber had gone to his daughters' bedroom, he could not control himself, assuring that he would have torn him to bits in the event that any harm had been done to his daughters, so he rushed to shoot him in order to defend them.

Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem is currently being investigated, while an image of the Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram went viral with a slight injury on her leg, although Ajram did not appear in the video.