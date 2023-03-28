Is Harry Styles a bad kisser? here is what we know

ALBAWABA - Harry Styles went viral this week after fans are claiming he is a bad kisser from a recent make-out session he had.
A few days ago, the former One Direction member Harry Styles was spotted having a make-out session with American model, Emily Ratajkowski.
The video of the duo kissing went viral where the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker can be seen dancing with Ratajkowski next to a silver van before sharing a number of passionate kiss on the streets of Tokyo.
Fans were quick to notice the kiss appeared to be awkward, and they stated that this is not the first time Styles looked like he was a bad kisser.
harry styles is a terrible kisser i’m sorry https://t.co/6LwWC2XbwR— jesticles ☀️ (@kachow1713) March 26, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "'Really kills the dream of perfect bf Harry Styles when you see him kiss like a 12-year-old." While another shared: "Every movie or video I have seen of Harry Styles kissing someone... makes it seem like he's a bad kisser. This is not okay."
really kills the dream of perfect bf harry styles when you see him kiss like a 12 year old 😭— rose 🥀 (@rosieoftb) March 26, 2023
One added: 'I'm devastated I just learned that Harry Styles is in fact a TERRIBLE kisser'
I’m devastated I just learned that harry styles is in fact a TERRIBLE kisser 😭😭— mt (@themteespace) March 26, 2023
I fear Harry Styles is a terrible kisser— Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) March 26, 2023
This comes only six months after Ratajkowski filed for divorce and almost 5 months after Styles split from ex-girlfriend, Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde.
