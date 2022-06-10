Harry Styles Becomes a Police Officer at 'My Policeman'

  1. Home
Published June 10th, 2022 - 05:21 GMT
Harry Styles
Harry Styles speaks onstage at NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP

 Amazon Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film My Policeman.

The studio shared first-look photos for the romantic drama film Thursday featuring singer and actor Harry Styles.

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in Brighton, England, in 1957 when homosexuality was illegal.

Tom starts publicly dating a schoolteacher, Marion (Emma Corrin) but embarks on a secret love affair with a museum curator, Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson)


My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage (Genius). Robbie Rogers, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as producers.

"The whole point of Tom is that he is a character who is confused," Grandage told Vanity Fair. "It's made more problematic by the fact that he's a policeman, and he's in a career that is about upholding the law."

My Policeman will open in theaters Oct. 21 and begin streaming Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

Styles' other acting credits include the films Dunkirk and Eternals. He will also star in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, which opens in theaters Sept. 23.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

