Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Album to be Released This December

The album cover shows Styles wearing a pink shirt and white pants in a blue and pink room.





The photo was taken with a fisheye lens, distorting the image.

"FINE LINE. THE ALBUM. DEC 13," Styles captioned the post. Fine Line is Styles' second studio album as a solo artist.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

The album includes the single "Lights Up," which Styles released a music video for in October.

Styles came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2015.

He released his debut, self-titled solo album in May 2017.

Styles told Rolling Stone in August that his new album is "all about having sex and feeling sad."

Styles will host and perform during the Nov. 16 episode of Saturday Night Live, prior to Fine Line's release.