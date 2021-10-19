Harry Styles Joins The Marvel Cinematic Universe as The God of Sex

Harry Styles has been rumored to have a role in Eternals.

Variety writer Matt Donnelly revealed the news and tweeted, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.

Styles has appeared in a number of movie roles at this point but joining Marvel and The Eternals would mark his biggest on-screen job to date.

The Watermelon Sugar singer will play Eros, an Eternal and the brother of Thanos. Created by Jim Starlin and Mike Friedrich in 1973, Eros, like his brother, was born on Titan and is a being of immense strength, but with the added power to manipulate the emotions of others.

Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoughan, Lia McHugh, Laura Ridloff, and Don Lee. See the film in theaters on November 5.

Styles has appeared in a number of movie roles at this point but joining Marvel and The Eternals would mark his biggest on screen job to date, following Dunkirk (which he co-starred in alongside Eternals actor Barry Keoghan) and just before next year’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling from Harry's girlfriend director Olivia Wilde.

