Harry styles' Newest Music Video Features a Fan's Apartment

Harry Styles teamed up with James Corden to film a music video for his song "Daylight" inside of a fans' apartment on The Late Late Show.



The duo were given $300 to make the music video and started knocking on doors in Brooklyn in the segment, which aired on Thursday.

Styles and Corden were turned down until they knocked on the door of an apartment housing four young women that said yes.

One of the tenants was even a fan of Styles and had a picture of the pop star as Harry Potter.

Corden had everyone decorate the house and had the women call over some friends for the music video shoot, which the late night host directed.





Corden filmed Styles inside of a bathtub and had the women partying behind him as he looked bored before they went on the roof to capture more footage. Corden then donned a green suit and had blue bird toys fly around Styles.



The music video shoot ended with a party scene that incorporated all of the friends who had come over.

Styles recently released his third studio album titled Harry's House.