Harry Styles Wasn't Disappointed to Miss Out on Playing Elvis Presley

Harry Styles insists he wasn't disappointed to miss out on playing Elvis Presley.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer was shortlisted to play the iconic star in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic and though he ultimately lost out on the role to Austin Butler, he's accepting of the fact he just wasn't the "right person" for the part.





He said: "I feel like if I'm not the right person for the thing, then it's best for both of us that I don't do it, you know?"

Harry was such a huge Elvis fan he admitted he "almost" didn't want to "touch" the biopic.

He added in an interview with The Face magazine: "[Elvis] was such an icon for me growing up.

"There was something almost sacred about him, almost like I didn't want to touch him. Then I ended up getting into [his life] a bit and I wasn't disappointed."

The former One Direction hunk confirmed he was in talks to play Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid' but ultimately decided he wanted to focus on his music.

He said of the project: "It was discussed. I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

But the 'Dunkirk' star is still interested in acting and enjoys the way it's so different to music.

He said: "Why do I want to act? It's so different to music for me. They're almost opposite for me.

"Music, you try and put so much of yourself into it; acting, you're trying to totally disappear in whoever you're being."