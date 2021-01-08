Has Crystal Hefner Undergone Deadly Cosmetic Surgery?

Crystal Hefner "almost didn't make it through" cosmetic surgery.

The former Playmate - who is the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner - almost died in October while undergoing a "fat transfer" procedure and lost "half the blood" in her body, but she's slowly working her way back to full health.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing support bandages, she wrote on Instagram: "I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through.

"I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion.

"I've been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣(sic)"

⁣The 34-year-old model and DJ had her breast implants removed in 2016 because they had "slowly poisoned" her and caused a wide range of symptoms including constant pain, "incapacitating" fatigue, bladder issues, low immunity, brain fog and memory loss.

And Crystal admitted she should have "learned [her] lesson" before going under the knife again for cosmetic reasons.

She continued: "I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016.

"I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it."



The blonde beauty went on to blast unrealistic beauty standards and the way women are "overly sexualised".

She wrote: "Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves.

"Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).

"How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience.

"For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance.

"To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough."

"I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it.⁣

"This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving in to this pressure, even now in my 30's - as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.(sic)"