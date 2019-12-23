Has The Late George Michael Been 'Forgotten'?

The music icon died on Christmas Day three years ago and Andros has called for a public memorial to be created so that fans can properly grieve for the singer, who is buried beside his mother Lesley in an unmarked grave.





He explained: "I believe the family are planning to have a simple cross on George's grave with nothing on it.



"There should be an inscription. It should be his nickname, Yog, and something like, 'The man and his music'. That's how we all knew him.



"That needs to happen for the friends and family, and the estate need to make that happen. The sooner the better really - it's already been three years."



According to Andros, George wouldn't have wanted fans to be at his graveside, describing the late singer as a "private" man.



Andros told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "He was private in life and that's how it should be in death. But a beautiful tree somewhere with a fence around it with flowers inside would be perfect.



"He loved walking, taking his dog out and he always loved flowers. Even planting trees in an area where fans could hang out and pay their respects would work well."



Andros fell out with George 17 years ago and he regrets not being able to end their feud before before he passed away.



He said: "We had a big bust-up over something stupid but we'd arranged to meet - on January 4, 2017.



"He died without us being able to discuss what happened. It was crushing."