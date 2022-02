Hassan El-Raddad Dancing In Jeddah Streets (Video)

Hassan El-Raddad traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform his play "Casanova" which was performed as part of Al-Riyadh festival events. The play that starred Ghada Adel, Hala Fakher, and Saad El Soghayar next to Raddad was a great success in Saudi.

Hassan surprised his followers by posting a TikTok video on his private Instagram account, DANCING TO AN ENGLISH MUSIC THEME WITH HIS FRIENDS, in the streets of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia while commenting "HAVING FUN WITH MY FRIENDS."

Hassan will start preparing for his Ramadan series "Pablo" as soon as he returns from Saudi Arabia after finishing "Casanova" play shows.

Pablo series shooting was delayed because of Hasan being so busy, Majed Al-Masri replaced him in for a bit. Pablo also stars Arwa Gouda and Naglaa Bader.