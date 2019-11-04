Have You Ever Wondered if Miley Cyrus Can Fit Into a Dryer? Here is The Answer

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus , 26, took to her Instagram account to show herself curled into a drying machine surrounded by her clean laundry.





'Some 'clean' content for ya,' she posted alongside the video.

​

While her 22-year-old boyfriend isn't directly seen in the video, he can be heard in the background searching for the 7 Things singer.

Once he opens the door to the dryer, he finds her all curled up next to a giant comforter.

Shortly after, Miley also shared two videos of herself dancing to some choreography with her younger sister Noah and her mother Tish.

​

​

As the Halloween festivities come to a close, it appears the new couple spent the holiday together with Miley's famous family.

After their iconic costumes of Billy Idol and Perri Lister, they shared a mellow evening with the Cyrus family on Friday.

The group hung out in the kitchen and shared a few jokes before Miley made toast for her family before calling Simpson her 'baby.'

'I'm very happy. We are very, very happy,' Simpson said back in October about his new relationship. 'She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well.'

According to Simpson's manager, he says that the relationship 'has a foundation that is built to last,' Matt Zeiden told .

'It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize.'

'Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.'

​





​

In 2013, they called off the wedding after Miley revealed 19 may have been too young to say yes to forever. Then in 2016, after some time apart, they are spotted back together at a music festival in Australia.

After they reunited, Miley released a single off of her new album, Malibu. The song was said to be dedicated to her longtime love and the city they live in.

And at the end of 2018, they celebrated their love by getting married in a small intimate ceremony in their home in Nashville.

But all good things came to an end when it was announced on August 10 that they were separating.