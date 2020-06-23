'Have You Sent Condolence Flowers Yet'? Mia Khalifa HILARIOUSLY Responds to Suicide Rumors

In a now-deleted-tweet, a Twitter user wrote: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide. #miakhalifaِ."

The ex porn star used her common sense of humor to respond to this rumor; she hilariously wrote: "Please, don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats."

Mia Khalifa's suicide rumor came after she had received death threats.