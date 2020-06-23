'Have You Sent Condolence Flowers Yet'? Mia Khalifa HILARIOUSLY Responds to Suicide Rumors

In a now-deleted-tweet, a Twitter user wrote: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide. #miakhalifaِ."
The ex porn star used her common sense of humor to respond to this rumor; she hilariously wrote: "Please, don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats."
Mia Khalifa's suicide rumor came after she had received death threats.
Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc— Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020
