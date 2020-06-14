'He Acts With His Eyes'! Seren Şirince Mocked for Choosing Engin Akyürek Over Burak Özçivit as 'Best Turkish Actor'.. Pictures

Despite the outstanding performance achieved by Turkish star Burak Özçivit in his latest series "The Founder Osman," criticism and comparison with other Turkish stars found their way to him.

Turkish actress Seren Şirince revealed her opinion about Burak Özçivit, and compared him with his fellow star Engin Akyürek, who achieved wide fame through his series "Daughter of the Ambassador."

Seren said: “Burak Özçivit is a good actor but Engin Akyürek is much better than him; he acts with his eyes, and he can communicate his feeling without exaggerating. So excuse me, there is Engin and then the rest of the actors come.”

Şirince's statement sparked wide reactions among the audience, as a number of them praised Burak by citing many of his series and his great success, while fans of Engin stressed what Seren said by publishing videos to put the acting skills of their star on display.

On the other hand, Seren Şirince was ridiculed over her comparison, particularly her comment that 'Engin Akyürek acts with his eyes,' as one follower posted a picture comparing Burak and Engin's acting skills to show who exaggerates and who acts with his eyes, negating what Şirince stated.