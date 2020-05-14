I Appreciate You Wifey! Burak Özçivit Gifts Spouse Fahriye Evcen Two Presents Worth 68,000 Dollars! (Picture)

Pictures published by Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen accompanied by her child Karan are still circulating on social media, but this time for a new reason.

Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported that the watch Evcen was wearing, was a gift from her husband, actor Burak Özçivit for her 33 birthday.

The newspaper also indicated that Burak picked the 18-carat-gold watch from luxurious watches label Audemars Piguet at the price of 300 thousand Turkish Lira, equivalent to 43,000 US dollars.

This was not the only watch Burak gifted to his wife, as he had previously given her a gold Rolex watch, at an approximate price of 170 thousand Turkish liras, equivalent to 25 thousand US dollars, which he had presented to her as a token of love and recognition of her sacrifice; staying at home and taking care of their son Karan.