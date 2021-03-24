'He Assaulted Me at Night'! Turkish Series Kırmızı Oda Exposes Father Who Harassed His 11-Year Old Daughter

A Turkish TV program has shed light on an incident described as "strange", of a woman who, while watching Kırmızı Oda "The Red Room" series, she discovered that her husband had harassed their daughter.

In details, the mother said that while she and her daughter were watching the episode that featured the story of Kumru being sexually harassed by her stepfather, her daughter collapsed and began to cry.

At first, the mother did not know what was wrong with her daughter, and after a great urgency, the daughter revealed that her father used to harass her.

'Since my childhood, when you sleep at night, my father comes and harasses me, threatening me, if I speak, he will hurt you and hurt me and suffocate me.'

The mother was shocked when she learned about the incident, expressing that how a scene from a series was the reason to reveal this shocking truth.

Upon the complaint of the mother, Sevilay Utkun, the 55-year-old "father", who systematically sexually assaulted and threatened his child for years, was arrested and sent to prison.

Kırmızı Oda (The Red Room) is a psychological series and is the first Turkish series of this type. It is aired on TV8, produced by OGM pictures, and tells real stories based on the novels of the psychiatrist Gülseren Budayıcıoğlu.

Kırmızı Oda talks about a psychological clinic, and the stories and of a group of psychiatric patients who lived different experiences, narrated by one of the psychiatrists who own the clinic and supervises their follow-up.

Kırmızı Oda starring Binnur Kaya as Doktor Hanim, Tülin Özen as Dr. Piraye, Burak Sevinç as Dr. Deniz, Meric Aral as Dr. Ayse and Gulcin Kultur Sahin as Tuna.