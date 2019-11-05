Hercai Series Criticized for "THE LONGEST KISS in History of Turkish Drama"! Watch

The Turkish series Hercai enjoys high viewing rates in its second season, following the success of the first part.





The series tops the trending list after each episode, but the recently aired 19th episode was the most controversial because of what the audience described as "the longest kiss in the history of Turkish drama."

The episode showed a kiss between the two co-stars, actor Akin Akinozu who plays the role of Miran, and actress Ebru Sahin who plays Ryan.

The kiss between the two stars lasted for more than a minute, and it was characterized as "fiery" and somehow "new" to the Turkish drama, which has been experiencing some restrictions recently.

The kissing scene has exceeded 2 million views on YouTube so far, a record for one scene in the series. Meanwhile many viewers expressed dissatisfaction with this kiss, denouncing the scene for not being censored out of the episode.