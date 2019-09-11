'He Can't Have Kids' Syrian Actress Rana Al Abyad Posts Texts With Her Husband's New Fiance

After 13 years of marriage Syrian actress Rana Al Abyad decided to split from her husband Wael Dabbas, after he cheated on her and held his engagement secretly to a young Syrian woman named Shirin Akkad.





Wael Dabbas belongs to a wealthy family in Damascus, and he fell in love with Al Abyad and married her despite his family's will. Rana was married before to Issam Toghli. She gave birth to her son, Joshua, but they separated quietly with the consent of both parties, although she was pregnant with her son at the time.

Rana Al Abyad is a high-ranking actress who is considered one of the most noteable stars of Syria. The actress expressed her anger on social media, and exposed her husband by congratulating him on his engagement with Shereen Akkad, and rushed to file an urgent divorce suit against him and the Syrian actress is expected to talk about her recent harsh experience officialy soon.

Al Abyad also posted screenshots of whatsapp application conversations with her husband's new fiancée trough which she revealed her husband can not have kids. She also asked Al Akkad to ask her husband to give her money he took from her.