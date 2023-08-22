Is he in danger?! Adel Imam kept under house detention due to this disease

ALBAWABA - It is being reported that Adel Imam's health is not ok and he's being detained at home by his family.

Egyptian veteran Adel Imam has caused a state of worry among the audience after conflicting news about his health deteriorating is being circulated in the last period, and the fact that he his family is detaining him at his home.

Adel Imam fans are worried about his physical and mental health

Adel Imam's name has been trending recently after Lebanese actress Madline Tabar has made statements that he has Alzheimer's.

Madline added that Adel Imam's children are keeping him under house detention and refusing to let him go to the media, and preventing him from visits and communications, demanding for his release.

Despite head of Egyptian Artists Syndicate Ashraf Zaki denying the news and stressing that Adel Imam has retired and his children are the ones answering his phone, however, the public is still demanding that Adel Imam himself to go public to address those rumors.

Adel Imam is kept under house detention

Egyptian journalist Muhammad Al-Baz has sparked controversy after he said that Imam is under house detention due to “advanced age issues”, and that the aim of his children is to protect him and preserve his artistic history, as it is difficult for him to engage with society due to age problems after reaching the age of 85.