He Divorced Her on Instagram LIVE! The Full Story of Ali Youssef and Hind Al-Balushi's Alleged Marriage

Iraqi singer Ali Youssef broke his silence for the first time, since Kuwaiti actress Hind Al-Balushi announced their marriage about two months ago.

In a recent Interview of Hind Al Balushi, she stressed that she is married to Ali Youssef, and if that's not true, Hind dared Ali to go live on Instagram to deny the marriage.

Last night, Ali Youssef made Hind Al-Balushi's wish come true, and denied their marriage.

He said: 'If Hind believes that we are married, then I say it publicly, I divorce you Hind Jassim Al-Balushi, if there's any truth in Hind Al-Balushi's words.'

The Iraqi artist considered that his silence during the past days was in favor of Hind Al-Balushi, trying to contain the privacy of his family, and his unwillingness to turn the story into a public opinion issue.

'I tried to contain the issue in several ways, and I contacted the other party, and we agreed not to agree ... I did not expected it to become this huge.'

Ali Youssef also accused Hind Al-Balushi of leaking their intimate pictures. 'How do pictures go public from a private phone?'

Youssef confirmed the statements of his wife Zahra Al-Basri, and said: "The pictures were part of an unfinished project, and it was filmed in Turkey, and Hind cannot deny it.'

Ali added that there was an emotional relationship that he had with Hind Al-Balushi, but it was not completed because they couldn't get along with each other, indicating that they are completely separated.

The Iraqi singer said that he would resort to judiciary, because of the defamation he had been subjected to since Hind Al-Balushi announced their marriage.

'This is defamation against me and my family. I tried my best to contain the issue.'