He looks YOUNGER! Hugh Jackman Shows off Youthful Visage

He turned 53 in October.

But Hugh Jackman looked nowhere near his age at the opening night of his new Broadway show, The Music Man, in New York on Thursday evening.

The Aussie actor showed off his fresh haircut and incredibly youthful visage as he cuddled up to his co-star, Younger star Sutton Foster.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman and US actress Sutton Foster arrive for the opening night of Broadway musical "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theater in New York City on February 10, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The father-of-two was dapper in a three piece suit and an open-neck white shirt underneath.

Meanwhile Sutton stunned in a burnt orange plunging silk gown accessorised with pearl jewels. Huge plays the role of Harold Hill in the famed musical.

He was sidelined for more than a week in January after testing positive for Covid-19 at the end of last year.

Upon his return to the show, he shared a positive message with fans on Instagram.

'All right, I can’t tell you how good this moment feels - yes, we’re back, we’re back,' said Hugh.

'It is Thursday, January 6th and we are back, going to work,' he added.

The Aussie hunk, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 28, apologised to fans who had tickets to see the show when he was sidelined.

'To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days I’m so sorry, I hope and pray that you have a chance to reschedule,' he said.

'I’m so excited to be back and to bring the show - which is pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith - back to Broadway.'

The Greatest Showman actor also had kind words for his colleagues as the Broadway community suffers during the Omicron wave.

He said: 'To all the shows on Broadway, I’m thinking of you all, and everybody stay safe, be kind to each other and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.'

The Music Man was among the shows that had to cancel performances due to the spike in Covid-19 cases as previews kicked off.