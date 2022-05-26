'He Never Pushed Me': Kate Moss Testifies in Depp Vs Heard Trial

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp's ex girlfriend Kate Moss took the stand via video chat, to deny rumors that claim Depp had pushed her down the stairs while on vacation in Jamaica.

Johnny's attorney Benjamin Chew asked Moss a few questions that only lasted for three minutes, the British model revealed that she has dated the actor from 1994 - 1998.

Chew asked Kate if anything had happened while they were on holiday at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica,

The Pirates Of The Caribbean's “We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,”

She confirmed that the actor did not push her and in fact took care of her, ''

“I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention,” she added.

Moss said Depp had not pushed her down the stairs. Asked if, at any point in their relationship, he had pushed her in that way, Moss said: “No.”

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs, no,” Moss told the court.