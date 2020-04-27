He Turned out to Be Gay! Neymar's Mother Breaks up With Her New Boyfriend

Brazilian footballer Neymar's mother has broken up with her 22-year-old boyfriend after discovering that he had dated a series of men.

Nadine Gonçalves, 52, had announced that she's dating Tiago Ramos who is 6 years younger than her son Neymar, by posting a picture of the two of them on Instagram two weeks ago, according to Fox Sport.

Brazilian reports revealed that Nadine broke up with Tiago after discovering that he dated a number of men prior to their relationship.

Ramos, 23, was reportedly dating Neymar's personal chef, Mauro, before he started his relationship with Nadine, and was also reported to have been in a romantic relationship with a famous Brazilian comedian called "Carlinhos Maya".

Neymar had shown support for his mother and her lover by commenting on their picture: "Be happy mom ❤️ love you."