Is He Wearing Anklets? Check out First Appearance of Newlyweds Ahmed Fahmy and Hana El Zahed

Published September 16th, 2019 - 06:32 GMT
Social media users circulated a picture that shows the first appearance of newlyweds Ahmed Fahmy and Hana El Zahed Source hannahelzahed Instagram
Social media users circulated a picture that shows the first appearance of newlyweds Ahmed Fahmy and Hana El Zahed (Source: @hannahelzahed Instagram)

Social media users circulated a picture that shows the first appearance of  newlyweds Egyptian actor and actress Ahmed Fahmy and Hana El Zahed in their honeymoon.


The picture showed Fahmy and El Zahed wearing simple clothes, Ahmed wore a white Givenchy T-shirt with matching shorts, while Hana wore black sportswear.

The snapshot received many comments from followers and fans, but as usual, Ahmed Fahmy received some criticism for his appearance, after he was spotted wearing something like anklets in his right ankle, which is something that Fahmy had never done before.

The wedding of Ahmed and Hana witnessed the presence of many stars and celebrities, such as Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Mohamed Henedy and Mohamed Imam.


