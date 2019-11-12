  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Healthy and Fresh! Rami Gamal in First Appearance After Revealing He Has Vitiligo (Pictur…

Healthy and Fresh! Rami Gamal in First Appearance After Revealing He Has Vitiligo (Picture)

Published November 12th, 2019 - 08:06 GMT
First Appearance of Ramy Gamal After Revealing He Has Vitiligo
First Appearance of Ramy Gamal After Revealing He Has Vitiligo (Source: @ramygamalmusic Instagram)

In his first appearance after announcing he has a skin condition known as vitiligo, Egyptian artist Ramy Gamal alongside the star Angham as they appeared to be working on a song for her. 


Ramy Gamal, who was thinking of retiring, seems to have reversed his decision when he showed up on Angham's Instagram, surprising her fans in a photo with her and her husband, composer Ahmed Ibrahim, working on new music.

Gamal had shocked his fans after revealing the details of his experience with vitiligo that began a year ago, and his attempts to avoid people who feared his disease by hiding the symptoms.

'Leave Your Job as a Singer Because of Your Disease'! Ramy Gamal Shares a Heartfelt Message After Diagnosis
Be the First to Know!

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...