Healthy and Fresh! Rami Gamal in First Appearance After Revealing He Has Vitiligo (Picture)

In his first appearance after announcing he has a skin condition known as vitiligo, Egyptian artist Ramy Gamal alongside the star Angham as they appeared to be working on a song for her.





Ramy Gamal, who was thinking of retiring, seems to have reversed his decision when he showed up on Angham's Instagram, surprising her fans in a photo with her and her husband, composer Ahmed Ibrahim, working on new music.

Gamal had shocked his fans after revealing the details of his experience with vitiligo that began a year ago, and his attempts to avoid people who feared his disease by hiding the symptoms.