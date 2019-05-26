Heidi Klum And Her Fiancé Share The Cutest Kiss on Instagram

And on Saturday, Heidi Klum and fiance Tom Kaulitz looked ever so much in love, as they shared a sweet kiss on Instagram.





The couple were in Berlin, Germany for the country's Next Top Model finale, as well as his band, Tokio Hotel's, performance.

'Show Time @tokiohotel BERLIN,' wrote Heidi.

The 45-year-old wrapped her arms around her 29-year-old fiance's waist, as they shared a quick peck.

Heidi looked stylish in a striped top, while her love wore a sleeveless, white shirt.

Joining the lovebirds were Heidi's four children, Lou, nine, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Helene, 15.

Although it was a work trip for Heidi and Tom, the duo made it a family vacation, as the group went exploring in Berlin.

Heidi took to Instagram stories to share snaps as she posed next to pieces of the Berlin Wall.

Heidi and Tom began dating in March of last year, and became engaged on Christmas Eve.

Heidi was previously married to ex-husband Seal from 2005 until 2014. She shares three of her four children with him.

Heidi's eldest daughter Helene is from her relationship with ex-flame Flavio Briatore.