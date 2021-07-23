Helena Bonham Carter Jets All Over the World as Ever-Busy Actress

She jets all over the world as part of her work as an ever-busy actress.

And Helena Bonham Carter, 55, sported a casual look in a pair of fluffy grey slippers and a floral frock as she awaiting a Covid PCR test result, on Thursday.

The talented film star - who is the ex-wife of Tim Burton - went completely makeup free in her multi-coloured dress as she stepped out in London's leafy Hampstead.

Helena looked worlds away from her The Crown character Princess Margaret as she kept her tresses out of her face with a silver hair clip along with a collection of dark blue ribbons.

The actress was spotted outside a Biogroup Covid-19 PCR test centre, where prices start at £75, and was tended to by a member of staff.

While she waited to receive her results, the BAFTA Award winner looked in good spirits as she cackled while dining at a café with a friend.

Appearing to have been given the all-clear to go ahead with her travels, she clutched a bottle of pink nail varnish, a box of cigarettes, her mobile phone and facemask in both hands as she headed home.

The outing came after Helena gave a rare insight into her split from ex Tim Burton, 62, six years after they announced they went their separate ways. The former couple share daughter Nell, 13.

The Crown actress hinted while she was 'reluctant' to end their relationship, she added: 'Some are parts of divorce are recommended.'

During the interview with the Guardian in November, Helena also opened up about how she met her current partner Rye at a wedding two years ago.

The film star admitted it has taken a while for her family to 'adjust' and said that things were 'really very good now', after initially struggling with not having her two children, Billy and Nell, around all of the time.

Detailing her experience, Helena revealed: 'The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, "Oh, I get this week off!" Some parts are very much to be recommended.

Helena also revealed that she believes The Crown's creator, Peter Morgan, asked her to play Princess Margaret because she was able to relate to her very public break-up.

While Helena insisted she wasn't able to reveal why she and Tim went their separate ways, she did say: 'I didn't leave, put it that way'.

Since the split she has been dating 'magic' boyfriend Rye.

Explaining how they met, she said: 'A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it's an amazing thing.'